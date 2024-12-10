Metropolis Healthcare cashes in on its rich valuation to acquire Core Diagnostics
Summary
- The decision to fund 45% of the payment with an equity swap was smart, since Metropolis commands a much richer valuation than Core.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has chosen the inorganic route to climb the value chain in pathology by acquiring a 100% stake in Core Diagnostics, a specialist in oncology (cancer) testing. The impressive part is that it also helps Metropolis cash in on its rich valuation, as 45% of the payment will be funded by an equity swap and the remaining with cash. While Metropolis trades at a market capitalisation-to-sales ratio of 9x based on FY24 numbers, Core has been valued at 2.2x.