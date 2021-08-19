Covid has given diagnostic laboratories an opportunity to grow exponentially as the pandemic required widespread testing. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd was no exception, but saw its non-covid revenues holding up its overall revenues during the June quarter.

Analysts said the traction in non-covid revenues brightens up the company’s prospects. “Metropolis’ 1QFY22 performance delivered a strong beat despite lower-than-expected covid contribution, on the back of robust non-covid performance," said analysts at JM Financials Ltd in a note.

While covid revenues moderated in May and June, non-covid revenue broadly remained stable over May-June, indicating that the decline in contribution from covid-allied tests was offset by an uptick in the core non-covid business, they added.

View Full Image Healthy uptick

What also worked for the company is the growing trend of booking tests digitally, which gave it an edge over laboratories in the unorganized sector. Organized diagnostic labs such as Metropolis and Dr Lal PathLabs have trumped unorganized labs through digital penetration during the pandemic.

Along with this, Metropolis is expanding in multiple cities and has also resorted to inorganic growth. This has also resulted in a geographical diversification of revenues for the company. There has been growth in contributions from the north and east, and the regions have started accounting for about 16% of overall revenue. Metropolis, which has a strong presence and leadership in western India, had also strengthened its base in south India and now is expanding to other areas. Notably, the company has seen rising B2C contributions, which augur well for margins.

On the flip side, its planned acquisition of Chennai-based Hitech Diagnostics, which was announced at the start of the year, did not go through.

“We exclude Hitech from our estimates since the acquisition has been cancelled," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. With the deal falling out, shares fell roughly 12% in the week that followed the release of the results on 6 August. Since then, shares have recovered, rising more than 6%.

Perhaps investors are taking comfort from the fact that the management is confident of achieving its stated goals on growth despite the failure of the acquisition. Growth would be achieved by executing an already laid out medium-term strategy, the company said. It plans to add 90 more labs and 1,800 collection centres in three years.

With the recent increase, the stock trades at about 56 times FY22 earnings and 49 times FY23 earnings estimates. Analysts reckon that this leaves little room for upside, going ahead.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.