Metropolis’ outlook looks bright, but stock upside seems limited

Along with this, Metropolis is expanding in multiple cities and has also resorted to inorganic growth. This has also resulted in a geographical diversification of revenues for the company. There has been growth in contributions from the north and east, and the regions have started accounting for about 16% of overall revenue. Metropolis, which has a strong presence and leadership in western India, had also strengthened its base in south India and now is expanding to other areas. Notably, the company has seen rising B2C contributions, which augur well for margins.