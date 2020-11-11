Metropolis’s Q2 shows a good revival in non-covid business

Post the unlock phase, pathological laboratories have started to see an influx of patients. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd saw its non-covid revenue touch nearly 85% of last year’s level in the second quarter. While growth in revenue from coronavirus testing has been quite decent, overall revenue grew well at 29% year-on-year. This, coupled with decent cost savings, has helped the stock rise 2% above its pre-covid highs.

Metropolis has covered good ground on non-covid revenue in recent months, which could rebound to over pre-covid levels in the third quarter, say analysts. On the other hand, the volume of covid tests has begun to reduce on a monthly basis given the moderation in covid cases.

Patient visits have increased over last year’s levels, which is encouraging. Interestingly, non-covid revenue per patient increased by about 8.1% y-o-y because of higher-value tests and some pent-up demand.

View Full Image Health Check

Nevertheless, cost savings have been impressive for pathological laboratories in the past two quarters.

Metropolis expanded its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by 346 basis points year-on-year to 31.5% in Q2 on the back of cost-optimization efforts.

As pathological laboratories have higher fixed costs, the cost-cutting efforts are impressive.

Metropolis saw a reduction in its service network by about 10% in the first half compared to end FY20. Analysts expect some of these cost savings to persist in the next quarters, which could support margin growth.

While recovery in non-covid patients is good, Metropolis could still do with some of the covid revenue in the next few quarters to sustain revenue growth.

With hospital footfalls increasing, revenue growth could get a boost in the coming quarters. Further, Metropolis’s home sample collection has also increased in Q2.

The Metropolis stock, though, has been rising rapidly due to the quick rebound in business operations. But the increase in stock price has also swelled valuations considerably, which makes the stock valuations a tad rich.

The stock is trading at 44 times its FY22 earnings as per analysts’ consensus estimates on Bloomberg.

