Metropolis sees strong Q3 but valuations are pricey

Metropolis sees strong Q3 but valuations are pricey1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 03:02 PM IST
- Metropolis saw revenues grow 23% year-on-year during the December quarter. What is more impressive is that this came on a high base of the corresponding period last year when price hikes in the retail segment were undertaken
MUMBAI: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has seen a sustained improvement in its financial performance, with the easing of lockdown-led restrictions. Rising footfall at clinics and hospitals has meant that non-covid tests have picked up pace, in addition to coronavirus testing which has been a boost to revenues.
The company has confirmed this, saying that continued traction in non-covid testing and sustained cost optimisation efforts led to robust revenue and profitability in fiscal third quarter (Q3).
Bitcoin hits fresh all-time high as big institutions look to join crypto party1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
Aviation stocks soar as government increases cap on airfare1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
ITC’s cigarettes performance improves in Q3, but fails to light up stock2 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Ashok Leyland shares correct after costs play spoilsport in Q32 min read . 12:42 PM IST
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
Metropolis saw revenues grow 23% year-on-year during the December quarter. What is more impressive is that this came on a high base of the corresponding period last year when price hikes in the retail segment were undertaken.
The growth in revenues was also a result of a shift in customers to the organised sector from the unorganised sector. A change in customer behaviour has also helped, with increased preference for at-home services, among others. Organised labs benefit from larger basket of products and tests that they can offer customers.
The focus remains on increasing revenues per patient, said Ameera Shah, promoter & managing director, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Per-patient revenue, including that from covid tests, improved 12% year-on-year to Rs1,029 during Q3. Excluding tests for coronavirus, per-patient revenue was up 4.3% during the quarter.
Metropolis has also been witnessing a rise in share of B2C business, which accounted for 61% of overall revenues in the last quarter, and higher than 54% in the year-ago period.
2021 Jawa 42 launched with throatier exhaust note, three new colours1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Get ready for hefty penalty to legalize your crypto assets1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Budget 2021 provided strong stimulus, govt only helping poor, says FM in Rajya Sabha2 min read . 03:18 PM IST
EPF attains tax-free status after five years of continuous service1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
All this has helped drive operating performance. Coupled with cost optimisation, the company saw Ebitda grow 42.15% YoY as margins improved 430bps to 32.6%.
Moving forward as non-covid revenues stabilise, overall growth will improve. Non-covid revenues had recovered to 77.5% of pre-pandemic levels by December. Covid-19 revenues, on the other hand, will continue to drive growth, with the company expecting covid and rub-off tests to become routine.
Metropolis has been focussing on select cities and organic and inorganic opportunities to drive growth. Its recently announced acquisition of Hitech Diagnostics will strengthen its position as the second largest player in India and the in southern and western India.
While growth prospects remain strong, the stock is trading at 48 times FY22 earnings estimates and valuations are not cheap.
The stock that corrected by 4% on Thursday, traded marginally higher today.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.