Metropolis’s acquisition to fuel growth, drive leadership southern India

MUMBAI: Strengthening its presence in southern India, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd announced its largest buyout. The company’s board of directors has approved the acquisition of Dr. Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd. in a combination of cash and stock.

The acquisition, to be completed in three months, will significantly strengthen Metropolis’s presence in southern India markets, particularly in Chennai and Bengaluru. Not surprisingly, shares of Metropolis Healthcare rose more than 5% in early trades on Monday.

Ganesan’s Hitech was the second-largest player in Chennai, after Metropolis. Hitech, however, was a leader in other markets in Tamil Nadu, with a sizable presence in Bangalore as well. Hitech's acquisition will add a network of 31 laboratories that includes 3 NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratories and 68 collection centres to Metropolis’s fold. Analysts say with the closure of the deal, Metropolis's market share in Chennai will increase to 30%.

Hitech had clocked revenue of ₹83.3 crore in FY20 (up 21% year-on-year), with an EBITDA margin similar to Metropolis's. For the nine-month period of fiscal 2021, as per management estimates, Hitech is expected to report revenue growth of 50% plus, and higher EBITDA margins partly aided by the coronavirus pandemic.

Metropolis will also to gain in terms of B2C (direct to customer) business. The company had targeted B2C revenue contribution of 65% in focus cities which stood at 58% in H1FY21.

On a proforma basis, the deal adds 10% to Metropolis’s FY20 Revenue/Ebitda, say analysts. Cash consideration for the acquisition will be ₹511 crore, in addition to equity shares. Of the cash consideration 60% will be funded through debt. Given that Metropolis will need to service debt, the benefits of acquisition may be limited in the first few years.

Analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd, in a note to clients, said they expect the deal to be only marginally EPS accretive in the first year of closing (though accretion will also depend on amortisation related to goodwill/intangibles, the quantum of which is unknown yet). Benefits of the acquisition will be significantly higher as the debt reduces in two years.

