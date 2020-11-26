Metros, rural centres are dragging loan growth down for banks

The progressive unlocking of the economy has helped parts of business activity revive. However, Indian banks have not been able to shore up their loan growth.

In contrast to the positive narrative from agriculture, credit growth from rural banking centres has decelerated the most in the September quarter.

Rural centres saw credit growth drop sharply to 11.8% in the September quarter from 14.8% a year earlier, showed granular data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Even semi-urban areas showed a marked deceleration.

As such, overall credit growth slowed to 5.8% in the September quarter from 6.4% in the June quarter. The source of this sharp deceleration is not just rural but also India’s mega cities. Year-on-year loan growth from metropolitan centres dropped to 3.6% in the September quarter from 5.1% in the June quarter.

View Full Image Source: RBI

The fact that this lower growth comes on the back of an already slowing trend should worry us more. Loan growth in the September quarter of FY19 had also decelerated to 5.3% from 7.1% in the June quarter.

The progressive unlocking has not really enthused residents of cities to increase consumption.

Metropolitan centres account for the bulk of loan offtake. Their share in total credit was 62%, while urban centres accounted for 16% of the loans outstanding.

The number of banking centres in mega cities are less than those in rural and semi-urban areas. However, the share in business is large perhaps because most businesses are headquartered in them.

According to central bank data, only 19% of reporting offices are in metro cities, while another 18% are in urban centres. More than half of the banking centres are in rural and semi-urban areas.

This means that geographies that have the largest share in loans are yet to revive fully.

As such, analysts expect loan growth to be in low single digits for FY21. The revival of bank credit growth hinges on mega cities speeding up their activities.

What’s more is that deposits are coming faster from rural centres, although urban centres too hold up well.

Metropolitan centres continue to have a 50% share in total bank deposits. Deposit growth was 12.6%, marginally higher than 12.1% a year ago.

On the other hand, growth in urban, semi-urban and metropolitan centres slowed compared with previous year’s levels.

That said, deposit growth has slowed after the pandemic unlocking, perhaps an initial sign of increased allocation to spending rather than savings.

On an aggregate basis, credit growth has hardly recovered in October as well. The latest central bank data shows that as of 6 November, loan growth for the banking sector was 5.7%, while deposits grew by 10.6%. The struggle for credit growth could be long-drawn until companies begin to borrow in a big way.

