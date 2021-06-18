MFIs need to guard against over leveraged borrowers to avoid second wave damage

The situation is also tricky as during a crisis, lenders tend to give more loans to existing borrowers than take on new customers. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd pointed out in a 24 May note that even as the number of borrowers fell sharply in the December quarter, the loan portfolio grew for microfinance lenders. This inevitably leads to a jump in defaults. Indeed, defaults have been higher in the states mentioned above compared with other regions. This goes to show that unless leverage reduces, microfinance lenders may not be successful in reducing stress on their balance sheets.