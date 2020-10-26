MFs keep faith in ITC even as stock lags benchmark

People get trolled for various things on social media; a recent inclusion to the list is standing in support of an investment in shares of tobacco company ITC Ltd. No, it’s not the ESG warriors, worried about the harmful health effects of cigarettes, who make up the troll army. Rather, it’s investors whose ITC holdings have dropped in value. The fact that the rest of the markets are getting along fine is just rubbing salt into their wounds. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance investing.