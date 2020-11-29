Indian stock markets are exhibiting a more broad-based bullish vibe after India-related MSCI indices rebalancing also fuelled a frenzied buying in mid- and small-cap stocks. The better-than-expected GDP number released Friday is also expected to support markets. The upcoming auto sales numbers are also not expected to ruffle the momentum in case they go in the slow lane.

However, the action could continue to be centred around small- and mid-cap stocks. Last week’s sharp gains of 3.9% and 6.3% in the Nifty Mid- and Small-cap indices are showing the smaller companies are able to make a good comeback after the lockdown. In fact, the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap 100 indices gained 14% and 13% in 2020, outperforming the Nifty 50’s gains 8% by a mile.

Analysts at Jefferies India noted that mid-caps revenues on their coverage were higher by about 7%, while profits before tax increased 44% y-o-y in Q2 This does not include electrode companies, but the second quarter's operating picture does show remarkable resilience. This has prompted an earnings upgrade for several companies.

“We raised FY21 EPS by average 6-7%. Demand improved in October as well. Housing is gaining traction, with the return of migrant labour. Key players added market share from unorganised. Online sales picked up in the festival season," said the Jefferies India note.

That said, foreign inflows have been upbeat with November seeing its highest inflows of $8.32 billion, its highest ever.

That lifted several stocks considerably last week, including metal stocks. Besides, a rise in steel prices are also likely to drive the fortunes of Tata Steel Ltd.

Further, gas companies were also in the limelight as competition overhang lifts.

Another stock in the limelight has been Tata Motors Ltd. Its domestic passenger vehicle sales have been improving, but much continues to hinge on JLR’s prospects.

This quarter has been good for Siemens Ltd too. The firm posted better-than-expected Q4 numbers.

Besides, the secondary market for initial public offerings seems to be picking up. After a tepid response to its IPO, the Gland Pharma Ltd’s stock got a lift post listing.

Some sectors are still reeling under covid-19 pain like retail.

But things are not that bad for most sectors as was initially feared. The second-quarter earnings numbers were by and large ahead of the Street’s estimates, thanks to good all-round savings, and better revenue growth. All indications are that earnings could remain upbeat in Q3, though margins could contract as costs begin to normalise.

For now, though, investors must watch for signs of cooling off. The consumption recovery seen in the last few months could slow as pent-up demand has almost played out and festival sales season has ended.

To top it, rising valuations are a worry. The Nifty Mid-cap index has also played catch up with the valuations of large caps, and both are valued at par at about 21 times one-year forward earnings, say analysts.

Further, the upcoming holiday season is also likely to weigh on foreign fund inflows even as some profit booking cannot be ruled out. This may limit upsides in the coming weeks.

