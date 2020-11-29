However, the action could continue to be centred around small- and mid-cap stocks. Last week’s sharp gains of 3.9% and 6.3% in the Nifty Mid- and Small-cap indices are showing the smaller companies are able to make a good comeback after the lockdown. In fact, the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap 100 indices gained 14% and 13% in 2020, outperforming the Nifty 50’s gains 8% by a mile.