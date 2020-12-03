Mid-cap IT stocks outperform larger peers in 2020 but valuations are a concern

MUMBAI: The going has been good for most information technology (IT) stocks so far, but they run the risk of getting ahead of themselves, particularly in the case of mid-cap IT stocks. Gains in mid-cap IT stocks have outpace those of their larger peers this year, with returns at 50-90%. The same for tier-one tech companies was in the range of 24-60%. Even so, the run-up may taper off as earnings growth is expected to normalise.

No doubt, the pandemic has brought to fore the resilience of IT companies. Barring a supply-side blip during the pandemic when deliveries were affected, the sector bounced back quickly, delivering earnings growth in the second quarter.

A freeze on wage hikes and a fall in travel and other expenses meant that the sector benefitted from margin tailwinds as well. Of course, an improvement in the onsite-offshore mix and higher realisations also aided margins.

“Operating margins for mid-cap IT services firms are hovering around mid-teens in Q2FY20. IT mid-caps margins were highest since FY15 at 16% and have expanded by almost 300-400 basis points in the last 14 quarters," noted analysts at Antique Stock Broking Pvt Ltd in a client note. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.

Besides, the digital mix has been another lever to drive margins as digital contributes about 40% of the total mid-cap IT revenue. This has risen sharply over the years, say analysts. Further, several IT companies reported good deal wins. This led to a jump in the sector’s valuations, even for tier two entities.

But earnings growth is unlikely to accelerate any more. Analysts expect earnings growth to be in the range of 10% over the next several quarters, which is normal. But importantly, mid-cap IT sector’s rising valuations should worry investors, calling for caution. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at a one -year forward earnings of about 32 times, while Coforge Ltd is also at similar levels. This is as much as TCS Ltd’s valuations.

“The IT sector proved its resilience during the pandemic when there was a huge disruption in other sectors. But now that the companies are valued at a higher multiple than the market, it is difficult to say whether it will prevail for much longer. We are expecting about 9-14% growth in the mid-cap IT sector and nothing exceptional beyond this," said Rahul Jain, vice president research, Dolat Capital Markets.

