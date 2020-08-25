Small- and mid-cap stocks have been on a sharp upswing, but as covid-19 infections soar and as the economic slowdown continues, this run-up may be nearing its limits. Mid-cap stocks have seen their valuations edge past the frontline index.

In the past month, the Nifty 50’s increase of 2.9% pales in comparison to the rise of 11% and 16% in the Nifty Midcap 100 and Small-cap 100 indices. After undershooting the broader markets since January 2018, the rise is being seen as an attempt to catch up on valuations.

Another factor that’s driving mid-caps is the fact that some recovery in earnings growth may be likely in the coming years. Over the last two years, earnings growth of mid- and small-cap stocks had faltered considerably. Further, the cost savings post covid-19 coupled is also expected to shore up earnings. Some growth is also expected to return on the back of policy stimulants announced by the government in recent times, note analysts.

“One the impact of covid-19 ebbs the cumulative policy response plus monetary system normalization should once again bring back growth, in our view. This would benefit the broader market that is the small and mid-cap universe more than large companies since smaller companies have greater operating and financial leverage," said a recent note from Morgan Stanley India.

Another factor that is driving their rebound is the rising flows to the market well as the larger retail participating dabbling largely in the small and mid-cap space.

While all that is good, the recent run-up has driven valuations to race past the bellwether Nifty. The price-earnings multiple of the Nifty Mid-cap index, which was at a discount to the Nifty 50 just a few months ago, is now at a premium to large-caps. The Nifty 50’s one-year forward price-earnings is about 21 times, while the Mid-cap 100’s PE multiple has shot up to nearly 23 times. The same stood at about 14.5 times just three months ago.

Further, small- and mid-cap firms may also be vulnerable due to the slowdown in the economy. Mid-cap companies could be hurt by the sluggish loan growth, and could be hard-pressed for liquidity, which is a risk for this segment.

“There is a trust gap between lenders and borrowers in the system and, as a consequence, loan growth remains sluggish. The tepid loan growth suggests that the guarantees extended by the government have not yet worked. The risk aversion in the financial system hurts smaller enterprises more than larger firms, which have stronger balance sheets," said the Morgan Stanley report.

