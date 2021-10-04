Midcap IT firms to beat large peers, but margin contraction risk is high

Currently, there is high demand for tech talent, which has led to a supply-side crunch. “While skill-specific cost has increased in the market, we expect companies to try to right size their pyramids in order to offset the increase. Hiring across our IT coverage will continue to remain high as companies try to fulfil demand and backfill growing attrition, which will be a key focus area for investors. Tier-1 IT companies are better placed to absorb supply pressures, given their capabilities with regard to training employees in newer skills," analysts at MOFSL said in a report.