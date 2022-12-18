Midcap froth clearing, but caution remains

To be sure, the US Fed is still not done with its rate hike spree and that’s a risk for midcaps. Nevertheless, some lost ground could be recovered in the foreseeable future. “In the very near term, as the year draws to close, we expect midcaps to see a catch-up rally. Given their underperformance to largecaps so far in this year and moderating valuations, the counter may see some buying interest," said Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities Ltd. On the flipside, a reversal in domestic institutional inflows, which does not seem likely currently, could be a downside risk for midcaps, he cautioned.

