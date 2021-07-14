Mindtree hits new 52-week high on strong start to FY22

Shares of Mindtree Ltd , a mid-cap IT company, hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs2,637 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday reacting to the company's stellar June quarter earnings.

Among the key highlights was its robust deal intake of $504 million and a strong pipeline. The company's management indicated that deal intake remains well-balanced across annuity and transformational deals, and the pipeline remains healthy despite strong closures, giving confidence in growth sustainability.

In constant currency terms, Mindtree's revenue grew 7.6% sequentially, ahead of estimates of 6-6.5%, aided by healthy demand environment, steady ramp-up of past deal wins, and recovery in banking and financial services and travel verticals. The company's management is confident of delivering industry-leading double-digit revenue growth in FY22, helped by broad-based demand and healthy deal pipeline.

One the flipside, EBIT margins at 17.7%, were 90 basis points lower sequentially and missed analysts' estimates of 18-18.5%. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. EBIT is short for earnings before interest and tax.

High client concentration has been a key concern for investors in the Mindtree stock.

The management said it was focusing on reducing revenue concentration of its top clients gradually and has initiated a programme wherein it has focus accounts in its top 2-20 clients, where it has increased cross selling and up selling. The company is confident that this strategy would help boost revenues.

According to analysts at Nirm Bang Securities Ltd, optically, all incremental revenue growth in the last 12 months has been driven by its top client Microsoft, which formed 27.4% of its turnover in 1QFY22, but 1QFY22 growth has been more balanced. In the June quarter, its top 2-10 clients grew around 13% sequentially and 2-20 clients grew 11% sequentially.

Meanwhile, in the last one year, shares of the company have rallied around 150%. Analysts say this sharp up move captures most positives, leaving little room for upside hereon.

