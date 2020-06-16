MUMBAI: Mindtree Ltd projected a softer than expected blow to its performance from covid-19. The stock gained 1.5% this week after the company said it expects a high single-digit decline in dollar revenues in current quarter (Q1 FY21) from Q4 FY20.

Travel, transport and hospitality which contributed 16% of Mindtree’s revenues in the March quarter is likely to be impacted by covid-19 pandemic.

But the company said it is seeing increasing demand in other business segments such as communication, media and technology and consumer packaged goods. Consequently it expects revenues to recover in the coming quarter (Q2 FY21).

Moreover Mindtree expects to maintain the March quarter profit margins in the current quarter. This is reassuring considering the projected hit to revenues from covid-19 in Q1 FY21.

“We were building in ~200 basis points quarter-on-quarter margin decline in Q1 considering expected weakness in revenue. However, business update communicated by the company has surprised us positively. We have increased our margin assumptions by ~70 basis points for FY21e to ~16%," SBICAP Securities Ltd said in a note. One percentage point equals 100 basis points.

Reduction in costs and travel and subcontracting expenses are seen to be benefiting Mindtree. As the accompanying chart shows, profit margins saw notable improvement in the second half of the previous fiscal year FY20.

The stable profit margins and the guidance of sequential improvement in revenue next quarter (Q2 FY21) indicate early signs of stabilization. “The margin defensibility communicated by Mindtree through this exchange update is surprising. Currently, it appears the peak of uncertainty would be behind by 1Q FY21, thus, we expect limited likelihood of margin impact beyond the said period," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

The commentary should support the stock whose valuations at 19 times the current fiscal year earnings estimates are not cheap.

But with covid-19 pandemic still evolving, many fear a larger hit to IT services vendors. June quarter results will provide more clarity. “We had been perplexed with the general outlook of mid-single digit fall in the June 2020 quarter by Indian offshore techs as compared to a much sharper declines indicated by US listed peers. We see potential downside risks to near-term growth for Indian techs," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note. Ends

