Shares of Mindtree Ltd fell 3.5% on Tuesday, after the company reported a sharper than expected fall in revenue for the June quarter. Revenues fell 9% sequentially in dollar terms, higher than analysts’ estimates of a 7-8% fall.

In an update to the stock exchanges last month, Mindtree had warned that revenue in the quarter ending June could decline in high single-digits. This was owing to the adverse impact of the pandemic on the travel, transport and hospitality business segment.

As it turns out, the impact on this segment was far greater than the Street’s estimates. Absolute revenues of the travel, transport and hospitality segment more than halved last quarter.

The revenue deceleration in travel, transport and hospitality segment was partly offset by the communication, media and technology vertical. Dollar revenue in this segment grew 9% sequentially, generating more than half or 51% of Mindtree’s revenue last quarter (Q1FY21). “We believe demand for collaboration platforms (Microsoft Teams etc) owing to Work from Home could have led to a steep surge in the company’s top account," said an analyst on condition of anonymity. The worry is that this could be a one-off. Other than the top customers, revenues from other large customers in the top 10 bucket fell 12% sequentially."

The revenue share of the top client increased from less than 25% in March to more than 30% in the June quarter. In the backdrop of the large hit on one large business segment last quarter, the increased reliance on one large customer and the communications vertical is looking lopsided.

According to the company, the bulk of the hit to revenue has been seen in the June quarter. But outlook for the travel and hospitality vertical remains hazy with feeble signs of improvement in near future.

Encouragingly, Mindtree continues to see decent traction in the communication, media and technology vertical. Decision making process is taking a longer time but the overall pipeline is healthy, the management said. Total order wins of $391 million more or less similar to $393 million are healthy.

In a post-results interaction, management alluded to sustained focus on nurturing and growing the top and the next set of clients, through deeper engagements and cross selling of services.

On the positive side, the management expects overall revenue in the current quarter (Q2FY21) to be better than the revenue in the quarter gone by.

Also, it expects much of the margin gains it saw in the last quarter to sustain as most of the improvement is driven by the operating efficiency measures launched some time back. But given the enormous hit to revenues last quarter, investors would do well to exercise caution going ahead, especially since Mindtree shares are down only 7% compared to their highs earlier in the year.

