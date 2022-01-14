Mindtree slips more than 5% as Q3 earnings miss Street's expectation

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that this operating margin target is aggressive given headwinds from wage inflation and increase in travel and other discretionary costs. "Main levers are pyramid optimisation and tight control on costs. Excess focus on costs can create headwinds to growth. Mindtree aspires to be a growth leader and can afford to be more flexible with costs in our view," said the Kotak report dated 14 January.