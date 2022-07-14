Mindtree stock down 3% despite solid Q1 revenue and margin beat

Mindtree's LTM (last twelve months) attrition rose 70 basis points (bps) sequentially to 24.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. According to the management, supply-side environment is challenging but attrition is expected to normalise in the coming quarters. That said, this problem is not unique to Mindtree. TCS and HCL also saw their attrition rise in the June quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}