Mindtree stock down 3% despite solid Q1 revenue and margin beat

Analysts are of the view that Mindtree's RCM business was hit by retail project deferments, but the management attributed the drag to geopolitical exposure rather than a macro slowdown. Note that like larger peers TCS and HCL, Mindtree management's commentary on near-term demand was strong
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the June quarter of FY23, tier-II IT company Mindtree Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 5.5% sequentially, in constant currency. This was in-line with consensus earnings estimate. Its order book rose 46% sequentially to a record high $ 570 million in Q1 and the management has indicated of a strong pipeline for FY23.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the June quarter of FY23, tier-II IT company Mindtree Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 5.5% sequentially, in constant currency. This was in-line with consensus earnings estimate. Its order book rose 46% sequentially to a record high $ 570 million in Q1 and the management has indicated of a strong pipeline for FY23.
Further, its Ebit margin at 19.7%, (excluding the one-time merger & acquisition costs) was ahead of analysts' expectations. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Higher utilisation levels and better ability to take price increases because of higher mix of digital skills may have aided margins, said analysts.
Further, its Ebit margin at 19.7%, (excluding the one-time merger & acquisition costs) was ahead of analysts' expectations. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Higher utilisation levels and better ability to take price increases because of higher mix of digital skills may have aided margins, said analysts.
Tier-I IT firms Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) saw higher-than-expected compression in Ebit margins in Q1FY23.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite this, the Mindtree stock fell 3% on the National Stock Exchange in opening deals on Thursday.
A couple of things are bothering investors.
Mindtree's LTM (last twelve months) attrition rose 70 basis points (bps) sequentially to 24.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. According to the management, supply-side environment is challenging but attrition is expected to normalise in the coming quarters. That said, this problem is not unique to Mindtree. TCS and HCL also saw their attrition rise in the June quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Second, analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities point out that performance in the European geography declined sequentially in the June quarter even if one adjusts for currency weakness against the US dollar.
"While Mindtree indicated profitable revenue growth in 1HFY23, it did not want to predict a similar outlook for 2HFY23. Further, this probably stems from Mindtree's revenue performance in the Retail, CPG and Manufacturing (RCM) vertical and Europe geography," said the domestic brokerage house. On a sequential basis, revenue from RCM business fell 8.7% sequentially in Q1FY23.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are of the view that the company's RCM business was impacted by retail project deferments, however the management attributed the drag to geopolitical exposure rather than a macro slowdown. Note that akin to larger peers TCS and HCL, the Mindtree management commentary on near-term demand was strong.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, sharing an update on the L&T Infotech merger, the management said it received a ‘no objection letter’ from the stock exchanges on 16 June, and is awaiting other regulatory approvals. The company expects the merger to be completed by the end of FY23.