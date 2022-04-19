Mindtree's Q4 earnings decent, but rich valuations discomforting

"After a strong FY2022, Mindtree is gunning for industry-leading growth in FY2023E, a possibility but we note abating tailwinds and the build-up in headwinds," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. While Mindtree will benefit from strong demand and disciplined execution but is more vulnerable than peers, said the domestic brokerage house. "Valuations are expensive at 30 times FY2024E earnings," added the Kotak report.