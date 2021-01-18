Mindtree’s robust earnings priced-in; high client concentration a concern

Mindtree Ltd has exceeded the Street’s expectations on revenue and margin growth in the seasonally weak December quarter.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew 4.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis led by sequential improvement in the travel & hospitality and communication and media & technology (CMT) segments. Analysts were pencilling-in the constant currency growth to be in the range of 3.5-4%.

In a post earnings conference call, the management said it is witnessing good traction across segments and geographies. But while the worst is behind the travel & hospitality segment, a broad-based recovery is still few quarters away, the management added.

Its EBIT margin came at 19.6% much higher than analysts’ expectations of 14-17%. Margins were aided by increase in utilization rates, higher offshore mix and tight costs control, analysts said. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

On the deals front, the total contract value (TCV) increased to $312 million in the December quarter from $303 million in the September quarter. The improvement in TCV was in-line with analysts’ expectations.

That said, analysts are wary of the top client having high concentration in its portfolio. In Q3FY21, the contribution of top clients to revenue largely remained flat at 28.5%. According to the management, Mindtree is working with its top client in multiple areas, but at the same time, it is taking efforts to boost business of other clients, so that the percentage of the large client remains the same or reduces over a period of time.

“Revenue share from the top client has grown from 11% in FY16 to around 28% in 3QFY21. We believe Mindtree's reliance on the top client for growth is unhealthy, as it increases the client concentrations risk. We believe the company needs to take aggressive efforts to diversify its client portfolio in the medium term," said Suyog Kulkarni, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.

Meanwhile, shares of the company have rallied sharply since early 2020. The Mindtree stock has risen 108% since January 2020, compared to a 66% rise in the Nifty IT index. Considering the sharp run-up, analysts say the positives are priced-in. Besides, the stock is trading at a rich one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 25 times.

