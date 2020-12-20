Minutes show the hawkish side of RBI’s monetary policy committee

Markets had expected that RBI would perhaps begin to sound out the need to withdraw liquidity. However, MPC’s resolution statement on 6 December doubled up on its commitment to keeping the liquidity surplus. But the minutes now show that MPC had reservations on liquidity but all members felt that the time to withdraw has not come. Nevertheless, Varma’s warnings give ample indication that RBI is worried about the plunge in short-term rates due to liquidity.