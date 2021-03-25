With the markets nearly doubling in the past year, it was fertile ground for bankers and companies to raise money easily from the public. For quite some time, investors had nothing to complain about either.

Not only did the initial public offerings (IPOs) since mid-2020 list at handsome premiums, but they also generated decent returns on listing day for those who had bought the shares. This began to change at the end of the year. The shares of Mrs Bectors Foods more than doubled on listing, but investors who bought the shares after the listing have suffered heavy losses.

Issuances since then have been priced more aggressively, leaving relatively little money for investors, according to analysts. Yet, diehard fans of IPOs continued to bid aggressively for nearly all issuances.

However, with most of the firms that listed in March trading at lower-than-expected prices, the euphoria should at last subside. Three of the last four firms that listed on the bourses are trading at a discount to their issue price.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, the exception, listed on Wednesday at a 26% premium. Investors who used their own funds for buying the shares made decent profits. However, those who borrowed funds to buy shares still bore losses. Shares set apart for the high net worth individual (HNIs) category were oversubscribed by 218 times and assuming an 8% financing cost for the seven-day period of the issue, this would have worked out to around ₹43 per share.

Shares are allotted on a proportionate basis in this category and so to get an allotment of 100 shares, investors would need to bid for 21,800 shares, thus increasing the financing cost.

Thus, though Laxmi Organic’s listing gains were decent, they were lower than the breakeven point for those who used borrowed funds.

A far more extreme example was MTAR Technologies Ltd’s IPO, which listed at a premium of 88%. However, the HNI segment was oversubscribed 651 times. As such, the shares had to nearly double on listing for investors to break even.

With successive losses, it is possible that investors will be more cautious about bidding for future IPOs. However, it seems like the signs of trouble in the IPO market are yet to be noticed by retail investors. In this category, demand for the ongoing Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO remains high.

High oversubscription numbers suggest very high demand for a company’s shares, but the majority of bidders are looking to flip shares on listing.

Unless there are a significant number of buyers on listing day to absorb the supply, shares list at a discount. Another IPO, Craftsman Automation Ltd, made a debut on the exchanges on Thursday at ₹1,350, lower than the issue price of ₹1,490.

