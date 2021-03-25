Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Miserable show in March suggests post-covid IPO bubble has burst

Miserable show in March suggests post-covid IPO bubble has burst

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 11:22 PM IST Mobis Philipose, Harsha Jethmalani

  • Investors in the IPO market were being rewarded with decent returns since mid-2020
  • BY the end of 2020, few investors were suffering losses, raising concerns over steeply priced IPOs

With the markets nearly doubling in the past year, it was fertile ground for bankers and companies to raise money easily from the public. For quite some time, investors had nothing to complain about either.

With the markets nearly doubling in the past year, it was fertile ground for bankers and companies to raise money easily from the public. For quite some time, investors had nothing to complain about either.

Not only did the initial public offerings (IPOs) since mid-2020 list at handsome premiums, but they also generated decent returns on listing day for those who had bought the shares. This began to change at the end of the year. The shares of Mrs Bectors Foods more than doubled on listing, but investors who bought the shares after the listing have suffered heavy losses.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Not only did the initial public offerings (IPOs) since mid-2020 list at handsome premiums, but they also generated decent returns on listing day for those who had bought the shares. This began to change at the end of the year. The shares of Mrs Bectors Foods more than doubled on listing, but investors who bought the shares after the listing have suffered heavy losses.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Issuances since then have been priced more aggressively, leaving relatively little money for investors, according to analysts. Yet, diehard fans of IPOs continued to bid aggressively for nearly all issuances.

View Full Image
Borrow and regret
Click on the image to enlarge

However, with most of the firms that listed in March trading at lower-than-expected prices, the euphoria should at last subside. Three of the last four firms that listed on the bourses are trading at a discount to their issue price.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, the exception, listed on Wednesday at a 26% premium. Investors who used their own funds for buying the shares made decent profits. However, those who borrowed funds to buy shares still bore losses. Shares set apart for the high net worth individual (HNIs) category were oversubscribed by 218 times and assuming an 8% financing cost for the seven-day period of the issue, this would have worked out to around 43 per share.

Shares are allotted on a proportionate basis in this category and so to get an allotment of 100 shares, investors would need to bid for 21,800 shares, thus increasing the financing cost.

Thus, though Laxmi Organic’s listing gains were decent, they were lower than the breakeven point for those who used borrowed funds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A far more extreme example was MTAR Technologies Ltd’s IPO, which listed at a premium of 88%. However, the HNI segment was oversubscribed 651 times. As such, the shares had to nearly double on listing for investors to break even.

With successive losses, it is possible that investors will be more cautious about bidding for future IPOs. However, it seems like the signs of trouble in the IPO market are yet to be noticed by retail investors. In this category, demand for the ongoing Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO remains high.

High oversubscription numbers suggest very high demand for a company’s shares, but the majority of bidders are looking to flip shares on listing.

Unless there are a significant number of buyers on listing day to absorb the supply, shares list at a discount. Another IPO, Craftsman Automation Ltd, made a debut on the exchanges on Thursday at 1,350, lower than the issue price of 1,490.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.