Equities looking at only rosy view2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:34 PM IST
While the market chooses to focus largely on the positives, any negative surprise local or global could catch investors off-guard, leading to a correction.
The June quarter earnings season is out of the way for equity investors. Performance of India Inc. was largely in line with expectations. Demand trends were mixed. With easing input costs, companies in most sectors saw better profitability. Overall, there were no significant positive surprises.
