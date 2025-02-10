Will EVs accelerate M&M’s speed?

M&M’s revenue was up 21% last quarter to ₹30,500 crore. Auto segment revenue grew 21%, higher than volume growth of 16%, helping the company improve its Ebit margin by 120 basis points (bps) to 9.7%. Within auto, the key sports utility vehicles (SUVs) portfolio saw 20% volume growth with market share improvement. The company is facing capacity constraints for the petrol version of its recently launched models, 3XO and Thar Roxx, across both domestic and exports market even though the diesel variant has received less traction. The capacity is expected to rise 15-20% from current 9,000 units per month for each model, with the completion of ongoing de-bottlenecking exercise by June. However, the light commercial vehicles segment remained muted with volume growth at 7%.