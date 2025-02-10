Will EVs accelerate M&M’s speed?

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) shares have gained as much as 86% in the past one year on strong outlook and are now hovering near their 52-week highs of ₹3,270.55 seen on Tuesday. While the December quarter (Q3FY25) results announced on Friday are strong, they are on expected lines.
Standalone Ebitda grew 38% year-on-year to ₹4,500 crore, comparing favourably with the 24% growth seen in the half-year ended September (H1FY25). Profitability was driven by margin improvements across auto and farm equipment segments. Better realization and higher volumes meant Ebitda per unit grew 17% to ₹1,32,000.
M&M’s revenue was up 21% last quarter to ₹30,500 crore. Auto segment revenue grew 21%, higher than volume growth of 16%, helping the company improve its Ebit margin by 120 basis points (bps) to 9.7%. Within auto, the key sports utility vehicles (SUVs) portfolio saw 20% volume growth with market share improvement. The company is facing capacity constraints for the petrol version of its recently launched models, 3XO and Thar Roxx, across both domestic and exports market even though the diesel variant has received less traction. The capacity is expected to rise 15-20% from current 9,000 units per month for each model, with the completion of ongoing de-bottlenecking exercise by June. However, the light commercial vehicles segment remained muted with volume growth at 7%.
In the farm equipment segment, Q3FY25 volume growth of 20% (H1FY25 growth: 5%) was aided by good rainfall and strong sowing. Farm equipment Q3 Ebit rose 260 bps to 18.1%. The segment is more profitable for M&M given lower competitive intensity and accounted for 27% and 41% of the company’s 9MFY25 revenue and Ebit, respectively.
The management expects the tractor industry to maintain the growth rate in Q4FY25, led by strong rabi sowing and record kharif food grain production. While the domestic market grew sharply, M&M is facing challenges in its international farm market, though it accounts for less than 5% share in sales volume. The management stated during the earnings call that it is evaluating its international business and would take a decision on its country wise presence soon.
EV ambitions
What next then? M&M is keenly awaiting the reception of the first two models of its electric vehicles, BE 6e and XEV 9e, the booking for which begins later this month with delivery scheduled next month. The models target price range of ₹25-30 lakh with the company expecting sale of 5,000 units per month. The management stated that the EVs would have a similar variable cost structure (including the production-linked incentives) as that of internal combustion engine vehicles on attaining scale. However, high depreciation would be a drag in the initial years.
Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates 14% revenue CAGR over FY25–27E, led by robust growth of 16% in autos and 10% in the farm segment. The brokerage has factored BEV (battery electric vehicle) volumes at 48,000 units and 96,000 units for FY26 and FY27, forming 8% and 15% of domestic UVs, respectively. Nuvama has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a sum-of-the-parts-based (SoTP) target price of ₹3,700 based on 25x core P/E and value of subsidiaries/investments at ₹824/share.
While scaling EVs substantially would be critical to its profitability, it may be a tough ask. Thus, some are not as optimistic. “We retain Reduce and keep our SoTP-based target price of ₹2,700 unchanged, as the ICE-SUV product cycle has largely played out and given the intense launch action in the E-SUV space," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. On Friday, M&M shares closed at ₹3,198.45 apiece.