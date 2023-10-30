M&M Fin’s upbeat view fails to inspire
Summary
- Higher provisions dented net profit and despite healthy assets under management growth of 27% year-on-year, net interest income lagged analysts’ expectations.
The Street despises earnings unpredictability and repeat offenders are usually punished severely. A case in point is Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (M&M Financial). The stock plunged on Monday, falling nearly 12% after the September quarter (Q2FY24) results disappointed on key parameters.