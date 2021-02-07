M&M had a good ride in Q3, but its pricey valuation needs new trigger

For Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), increased impetus to agriculture activities provided by the second consecutive normal monsoon season has meant that tractor sales have continued to remain strong. In Q3, the company’s tractor sales increased by about 20% year-on-year (y-o-y). What’s more, demand is expected to remain strong in the coming months as well. The strong momentum has meant tractor system inventory at the end of the December quarter declined by 21% quarter-on-quarter.

On the other hand, M&M’s automotive volumes fell by about 8% y-o-y even as utility vehicle volumes grew due to strong festive demand. Supply side issues persist, though.

Nevertheless, better tractor volumes and higher automotive realizations helped the company’s revenues (M&M plus manufacturing unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd) grow by 16% y-o-y.

View Full Image Growth metrics

Operating performance was strong with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin at 17%, an increase of 220 basis points (bps) y-o-y. One bps is 0.01%. Ebitda grew by a robust 33%.

Volume outlook is decent. “We expect M&M’s tractor/auto segments to witness a 5%/15% volume compound annual growth rate over FY21-FY23," said analysts from BOB Capital Markets Ltd in a report on 5 February. Even so, the sharp increase in commodity prices is likely to weigh on gross margins. “Steel forms ~60% of the raw material used in a car. Since September 2020, steel prices have surged >90%, which can have a devastating impact on margins, alongside the rise in rubber and crude derivative prices," said BOB Capital.

Further, M&M continues its efforts to address capital allocation concerns. Capital allocation actions were targeted at loss-making subsidiaries and have made a significant contribution to the financial performance, said the company.

For Q3, M&M took an impairment of around ₹1,210 crore primarily because of subsidiary SsangYong. However, additional impairments for SsangYong are not expected further.

Meanwhile, shares of M&M touched a 52-week high on 4 February and are hovering around the same levels. As things stand, the stock is as much as 48% higher than the pre-covid highs seen in February 2020.

The sharp appreciation in M&M’s share price suggests that meaningful upsides may be limited hereon. “At current valuations, we believe the benefits of strong tractor demand outlook and the new capital allocation policy are largely factored in," said analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.

“With the tractor industry being cyclical in nature, after factoring in growth in FY22E, it would be the third consecutive year of growth, that too on a high base of FY21. Thus, with limited scope for FY23E earnings triggers, resulting in limited re-rating potential beyond 18 times core-FY23 estimated earnings, we put our stance on M&M under review," said Ambit’s analysts

