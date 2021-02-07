M&M had a good ride in Q3, but its pricey valuation needs new trigger

Volume outlook is decent. “We expect M&M’s tractor/auto segments to witness a 5%/15% volume compound annual growth rate over FY21-FY23," said analysts from BOB Capital Markets Ltd in a report on 5 February. Even so, the sharp increase in commodity prices is likely to weigh on gross margins. “Steel forms ~60% of the raw material used in a car. Since September 2020, steel prices have surged >90%, which can have a devastating impact on margins, alongside the rise in rubber and crude derivative prices," said BOB Capital.