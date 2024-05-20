M&M in fast lane on higher capex, upcoming launches
Summary
- A robust product pipeline comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and EVs, planned capex of ₹37,000 crore over the next three years and targeted capacity expansion to 72,000 units per month by FY26-end would be the key drivers for the homegrown auto major.
Personal finance gurus often advice ‘buy stocks, not products of companies.’ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is a case in point. If you had resisted the urge to buy a gleaming new sport utility vehicle (SUV) from the Mahindra stable one year ago, and had invested the sum instead in M&M’s shares, you would have doubled your money by now. While M&M has expanded its portfolio to cater to India’s SUV-crazy car market, investors looking to make similar outsized gains hereon are likely to be disappointed. Still, analysts are upbeat about the company’s prospects.