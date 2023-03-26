M&M needs more than just EV fundraising to get investor attention1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
While the company’s EV strategy seems encouraging, as of now, it has failed to reverse the stock’s subdued performance. A key factor weighing on investor sentiments is the possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) was in news after it announced a fundraise for its electric vehicle (EV) business, last week. While the company’s EV strategy seems encouraging, as of now, it has failed to reverse the stock’s subdued performance.
