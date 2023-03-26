M&M needs more than just EV fundraising to get investor attention

Apart from the El Niño risk for its tractors segment, the utility vehicle segment is likely to see some volume moderation from waning pent-up demand and price hikes owing to regulatory changes. As per channel checks by Kotak Institutional Equities, the waiting periods are coming down sharply for most M&M models. While this indicates improving production levels, it also suggests weakening demand momentum. “We have cut our FY2023-25E earnings per share estimates by 2-3% led by lower volume and Ebitda margin assumptions," said Kotak analysts in a report dated 22 March. As such, near-term catalysts for the M&M stock appear few and far between.