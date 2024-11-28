Can M M’s new electric vehicles help it overcome industry hurdles?
Summary
- The BE 6e and XEV 9e have bigger batteries, more powerful electric motors and better features than the XUV 400, and are priced attractively compared to rivals’ offerings. But can they surmount industry-wide challenges such as poor charging infra and weak resale value?
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has widened its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the launch of two new models – BE 6e and XEV 9e. Its first EV, the XUV 400, is still struggling almost two years after its launch in January 2023, with sales of about 1,000 units a month. The new models have bigger batteries, more powerful electric motors and better features than the XUV 400, and are priced attractively compared to rivals’ offerings.