Can M&M’s new electric vehicles help it overcome industry hurdles?

Statiq, one of the largest providers of independent electric charging stations in India, with 7,000 charging points across 65 cities, has chargers with a power sending capacity of 30 kW, 60 kW, 120 kW and 240 kW. So, if a prospective buyer of the two new models wants to achieve the advertised charging time, he can only use a 240 kW charging station. Charging at other stations will take more time. Though Statiq has not shared the exact number of 240 kW charging stations, it is presumed to be a small fraction of the total.