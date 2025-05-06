Can M&M keep its pace in FY26?
SummaryWhile M&M’s dominance in ICE UV stands out at 22.5% revenue market share in FY25, there were worries about its battery electric vehicle business and its potential drag on overall financials.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) standalone performance for the March quarter (Q4FY25) was commendable. A striking feature in Q4 results was the farm equipment segment’s Ebit margin, which rose 366 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 19.4%, the highest in at least the past eight quarters.