Can M&M keep its pace in FY26?

The management has guided for mid-to-high teen volume growth in UV for FY26. It has already had a strong start to the year, with 28% growth to 52,330 units in April. M&M plans to expand UV capacity by 12% in FY26 along with new model launches, which should help sustain the growth momentum. As Thar ROXX and XUV 3XO models launched in FY25 are gaining traction, it is likely that the FY26 growth target can be achieved.