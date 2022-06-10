M&M’s auto segment continues to maintain momentum

In the farm equipment segment, M&M notes that there is increased competition from unlisted entities. Also, there is higher stickiness from farmers to change tractor brands. As such, the company focuses on gaining market share. In FY22, it held a market share of 40% in tractors. The Ebit margin in this segment has been on a decline due to elevated commodity costs. M&M expects input prices to normalize in about one and a half years.