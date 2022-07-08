M&M’s expanding presence in EVs takes the stock to a new high

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) rose by 5.4% in the morning trade on Friday on NSE taking the stock to a new 52-week high of Rs1194.90 apiece. This comes on the back of the company’s announcement of executing an agreement with British International Investment (BII), UK’s development finance institution, to invest up to Rs1,925 crore or $250 million each into a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M, EVCo, which will be newly incorporated.

