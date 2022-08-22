The hurdles ahead in Mahindra’s swift ride

M&M plans to launch five electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) under the brands XUV and BE and they will share a common platform, INGLO. Four of these vehicles are likely to be launched between 2024 and 2026. In the near term, M&M believes it will be able to competitively price its EVs in terms of the total cost of ownership given tax arbitrage between internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs, it said at a recent investor meet hosted by Kotak Institutional Equities. It also pointed out that utility vehicle buyers are not price sensitive and thus, achieving 20-30% electrification in its SUV portfolio by FY27 is possible. But a significant ramp-up of charging infrastructure is critical to attain such penetration levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}