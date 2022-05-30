M&M’s FY23 ride is on a bumpy road

Further, the demand environment for this segment is expected to be firm. Open bookings stand at more than 170,000. In this, the order backlog for XUV700 is over 78,000 and the company is seeing the new bookings rate at twice that of production every month, the management told analysts. Margins continue to face pressure from high input costs but the recent measures by the government to tackle inflation have cooled prices. The management is optimistic about a further uptick in auto segment’s margin. In Q4, the Ebit margin rose to a multi-quarter high of 5.6%, aided by operating leverage. For now, the company has maintained its earlier guidance of around 7% in auto margin for the mid-term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}