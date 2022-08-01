M&M’s Scorpio-N sees robust demand; shares top Nifty gainer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) shares were up by 6.9% in Monday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange taking the stock to a new 52-week high of ₹1245 apiece. This follows the company’s announcement on Saturday that the all-new Scorpio-N recorded over 1,00,000 bookings under 30 minutes which translates into an ex-showroom value of about ₹18,000 crores. Deliveries are likely to start late September onwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}