07 Sep 2022
- Dixon’s increasing revenue share from the mobile phones segment is likely to be a key driver for growth ahead
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has signed an agreement with Google to sub-license rights relating to Android and Google TV. This is along expected lines, considering that the company had indicated during the June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings call that the transaction was on the verge of being finalized.