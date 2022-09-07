Mobile revenue key to Dixon Tech staying course

The development comes at a time when demand is moderating in the consumer electronics segment with the easing of lockdowns imposed following the coronavirus outbreak and the economy opening up. When restrictions were high, demand for LED televisions had increased. As such, consumer spending has moved away from the segment now. Hence, the upcoming festive season is crucial. Investors will see whether the company is able to meet its TV volume guidance of 3.6 million units for FY23, representing 24% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}