Bharat Electronics’ stock takes wings on order inflow1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM IST
A series of contracts with BEL over the past few days alleviates investor woes about the languishing order book of the company
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a series of contracts with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) over the past few days amounting to about ₹16,300 crore. This alleviates investor woes about the languishing order book of BEL, which was at a multi-quarter low of ₹50,116 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23). Shares of BEL rose by 6% in Friday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×