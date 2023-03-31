Bharat Electronics’ stock takes wings on order inflow

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a series of contracts with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) over the past few days amounting to about ₹16,300 crore. This alleviates investor woes about the languishing order book of BEL, which was at a multi-quarter low of ₹50,116 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23). Shares of BEL rose by 6% in Friday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange.

