Momentum investing is having its best time in India since the financial crisis

MUMBAI: Momentum is quite a thing. For years now, some investors have generated excess returns or alpha over a benchmark index by buying stocks or other asset classes that have done well in the recent past, and likewise getting rid of laggards in their portfolio.

For investors using momentum investing strategies in India, things have gotten even better in the post-lockdown rally. While the Nifty 50 index has risen 52% from its March lows, the Nifty Alpha 50 index has risen 79%. What’s more, in the market’s fall between mid-February and end-March, both indices fell at the same pace. As a result, the Nifty Alpha 50 index has ended up outperforming the broader market by nearly 30% this year.

The Alpha index includes stocks that have generated the highest alpha in the recent past, with even their weight in the index depending on the quantum of excess returns.

"With domestic institutions being sellers since early July, retail investors are driving Indian markets. In FY20 the average participation of foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds used to be ~25% of daily turnover. This has now come down to less than 15% in the last three months," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president (head of fundamental research--PCG), Kotak Securities. It is the behavioural mindset of retail investors to buy stocks that are already doing well or are on the move, he adds.

Clifford Asness of AQR Capital Management and co-authors, in a paper published in the Journal of Portfolio Management, said the existence of momentum is a well-established empirical fact. "The return premium is evident in 212 years of U.S. equity data (from 1801 to 2012) — as well as U.K. equity data dating back to the Victorian age.. in 40 other countries and in more than a dozen other asset classes. Some of this evidence predates academic research in financial economics, suggesting that the momentum premium has been a part of markets for as long as there have been markets," they wrote.

Of course, all this is not to say that investors can blindly follow this strategy. Like with all of investing, some checks and balances are needed. "A key downside of this investment approach is that some stocks can turn illiquid when the market corrects. In simple terms, if momentum investing fetches extra-ordinary returns when the market is rally, during a correction the losses can be equally steep," said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

Still note that despite the ups and downs, the Nifty Alpha 50 index has outperformed the broader market by a huge margin post-crisis. It has risen by over ten times compared to the lows of March 2009, while the Nifty 50 index has risen by less than five times.

