Momentum investing is having its best time in India since the financial crisis

Clifford Asness of AQR Capital Management and co-authors, in a paper published in the Journal of Portfolio Management, said the existence of momentum is a well-established empirical fact. "The return premium is evident in 212 years of U.S. equity data (from 1801 to 2012) — as well as U.K. equity data dating back to the Victorian age.. in 40 other countries and in more than a dozen other asset classes. Some of this evidence predates academic research in financial economics, suggesting that the momentum premium has been a part of markets for as long as there have been markets," they wrote.