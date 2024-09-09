Markets
Heavy showers could rain on agrochemical firms' parade in Q2
Summary
- Despite robust rainfall boosting some agrochemical firms, the sector faces headwinds like regional rainfall inconsistencies and weak pricing from exports. Which companies are poised to thrive?
Agrochemical companies find themselves in a spot even as monsoon has gained momentum lately. The June quarter (Q1FY25) earnings were a mixed bag.
