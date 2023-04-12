Rains not the only worry for markets3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:29 PM IST
This year, the risk of El Niño conditions loom. In this backdrop, how the monsoon pans out will be closely watched.
It is raining forecasts—for monsoon, corporate earnings, and global economic growth. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a normal monsoon at 96% of the long-period average (LPA) this year. In a slight contrast, private weather forecaster Skymet expects below normal monsoon at 94% of LPA.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×